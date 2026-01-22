Sign up
Photo 4754
Flooding of the Bedford Levels
This photo was take from the Peterborough to Ely train. It’s one of the most fertile areas in England and generally looks flat and monotonous. Interesting to see how much the rain has affected it.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
0
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4755
photos
22
followers
9
following
1302% complete
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
4755
Views
4
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
24th January 2026 1:37pm
levels
,
peterborough
,
ely
,
bedford
