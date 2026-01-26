Sign up
Previous
Photo 4758
View from the Train
There are distinct advantages to travelling by train. This view of Ely Cathedral at the start of the journey is magical. Twenty minutes later a view of Peterborough Cathedral greets you. Better than the hassle of driving.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
24th January 2026 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
peterborough
,
ely
Sue Cooper
ace
A spectacular view. Fav.
January 26th, 2026
