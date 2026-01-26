Previous
View from the Train by foxes37
View from the Train

There are distinct advantages to travelling by train. This view of Ely Cathedral at the start of the journey is magical. Twenty minutes later a view of Peterborough Cathedral greets you. Better than the hassle of driving.
A spectacular view. Fav.
January 26th, 2026  
