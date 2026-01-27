Sign up
Previous
Photo 4759
Through the Arch
Yesterday I showed the cathedral in Ely. At the end of our 30 minute train ride we walked up to Peterborough Cathedral. It has a very fine western front. The three gables represent Peter, Paul and Andrew.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
19
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
24th January 2026 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gables
,
peterborough
,
ely
