Photo 4760
Trinity College Gatehouse Cambridge
The gatehouse was built between 1490 and 1530. The original sceptre held by Henry VIII was replaced with a wooden chair leg by prankish students. It remained like that until recently.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
trinity
,
cambridge
,
henry
,
gatehouse
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this great old gatehouse.
January 28th, 2026
