Trinity College Gatehouse Cambridge by foxes37
Photo 4760

Trinity College Gatehouse Cambridge

The gatehouse was built between 1490 and 1530. The original sceptre held by Henry VIII was replaced with a wooden chair leg by prankish students. It remained like that until recently.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this great old gatehouse.
January 28th, 2026  
