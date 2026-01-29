Sign up
Photo 4761
Big Garden Birdwatch
This photo of husband Roger shows him engrossed in the annual bird count. He was very disappointed that the number of small birds has declined considerably.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Lis Lapthorn
