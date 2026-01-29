Previous
Big Garden Birdwatch by foxes37
Big Garden Birdwatch

This photo of husband Roger shows him engrossed in the annual bird count. He was very disappointed that the number of small birds has declined considerably.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
