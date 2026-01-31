Previous
Snowdrop Paraphernalia
Snowdrop Paraphernalia

They do have an excellent selection of goods for sale in the shop at Anglesey Abbey. At the moment the focus is on snowdrops as this National Trust property is well known for its winter garden.
31st January 2026

