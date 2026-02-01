Sign up
Previous
Photo 4764
Winter Walk Anglesey Abbey
We actually had a bright sunny day yesterday so enjoyed the winter walk with blue skies overhead. Mind you, there were numerous puddles, more than I’d ever seen before.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4764
photos
22
followers
9
following
1305% complete
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
4764
Views
23
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
31st January 2026 10:22am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
winter
,
walk
,
puddles
Diana
ace
Wonderful colours and reflection in the puddle.
February 1st, 2026
