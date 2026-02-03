Sign up
Previous
Photo 4766
Latest Amaryllis coming into Bloom
Such a variety of shades of red. A delightful flower that brightens our dark winter days.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
4
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd February 2026 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. My little darlings gave me nothing but green leaves.
February 3rd, 2026
KWind
ace
The flower is huge!! Such a vivid colour.
February 3rd, 2026
xbm
ace
They are such fun to watch grow!
February 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2026
