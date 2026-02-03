Previous
Latest Amaryllis coming into Bloom by foxes37
Photo 4766

Latest Amaryllis coming into Bloom

Such a variety of shades of red. A delightful flower that brightens our dark winter days.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. My little darlings gave me nothing but green leaves.
February 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
The flower is huge!! Such a vivid colour.
February 3rd, 2026  
xbm ace
They are such fun to watch grow!
February 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact