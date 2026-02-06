Sign up
Previous
Photo 4768
Somewhere to hide
On cold wet days, such as today, this little hole looks a very inviting place to escape to. I just need to shrink.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4761
4762
4763
4764
4765
4766
4767
4768
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy little home for something.
February 6th, 2026
xbm
ace
Well, the UK weather is dreadful on the whole this winter.
February 6th, 2026
