Somewhere to hide by foxes37
Somewhere to hide

On cold wet days, such as today, this little hole looks a very inviting place to escape to. I just need to shrink.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Susan Wakely ace
Happy little home for something.
February 6th, 2026  
xbm ace
Well, the UK weather is dreadful on the whole this winter.
February 6th, 2026  
