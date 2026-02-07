Previous
Forced Admiration- Last One by foxes37
Photo 4770

Forced Admiration- Last One

It’s true. I asked, Amandine, our granddaughter to pose in admiration. Well, let’s face it when she visits during half term it will be dead and gone.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact