Another Gloomy Day! by foxes37
Another Gloomy Day!

At least there is some colour on the bikes, otherwise the gloom pervading the photo actually captures the dreariness of the weather we’ve had for ages. Oh for some sun!☀️
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Susan Wakely ace
Great scene with all of those bikes.
February 10th, 2026  
Diana ace
a great storytelling shot, hope you soon get some sun.
February 10th, 2026  
