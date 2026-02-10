Sign up
Photo 4773
Another Gloomy Day!
At least there is some colour on the bikes, otherwise the gloom pervading the photo actually captures the dreariness of the weather we’ve had for ages. Oh for some sun!☀️
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
weather
Susan Wakely
ace
Great scene with all of those bikes.
February 10th, 2026
Diana
ace
a great storytelling shot, hope you soon get some sun.
February 10th, 2026
