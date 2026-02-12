Sign up
Previous
Photo 4775
Snowdrops
The snowdrops are at their very best at the moment. It amazes me to see how many varieties there are.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th February 2026 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowdrops
Susan Wakely
ace
I love how they clump together.
February 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
How beautiful the clumps look among all the dried leaves.
February 12th, 2026
