Previous
Cutting his Dad’s Hair by foxes37
Photo 4782

Cutting his Dad’s Hair

Chris, our son, always trims his dad’s hair when he visits. Here he is busy in the Utility room shaving his head. As you can imagine it doesn’t take long!!
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
Cheeky!!
February 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact