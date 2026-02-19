Sign up
Previous
Photo 4782
Cutting his Dad’s Hair
Chris, our son, always trims his dad’s hair when he visits. Here he is busy in the Utility room shaving his head. As you can imagine it doesn’t take long!!
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
28
1
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
19th February 2026 11:03am
Tags
hair
,
utility
xbm
ace
Cheeky!!
February 19th, 2026
