Photo 4784
Holding a Bargain
My husband is a radio fanatic. He was building radios when I first met him 58 years ago. But he is very excited about this tiny transistor which gets every conceivable station. It only cost £19 including postage direct from China!!
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
china
,
husband
,
transistor
xbm
ace
Many things are now made in China. If this was made in the UK or USA it would probably be at least 4 times more!
https://atsmini.github.io/
February 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great interest and new toy. That looks one happy chap.
February 21st, 2026
