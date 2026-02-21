Previous
Holding a Bargain by foxes37
Holding a Bargain

My husband is a radio fanatic. He was building radios when I first met him 58 years ago. But he is very excited about this tiny transistor which gets every conceivable station. It only cost £19 including postage direct from China!!
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
xbm ace
Many things are now made in China. If this was made in the UK or USA it would probably be at least 4 times more!
See https://atsmini.github.io/
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great interest and new toy. That looks one happy chap.
February 21st, 2026  
