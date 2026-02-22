Previous
What a scent! by foxes37
What a scent!

They’re a bit top heavy but the perfume is wonderful. The pot originally belonged to my mum and dad so it’s probably at least 80 years old. I wonder how many hyacinths have been grown in there over the years.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

