Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4786
The Adoration of the Magi
This renowned altar piece was painted by Peter Paul Ruben’s in 1633. It now hangs in King’s College Chapel.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4786
photos
22
followers
9
following
1311% complete
View this month »
4779
4780
4781
4782
4783
4784
4785
4786
Photo Details
Views
21
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th February 2026 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chapel
,
ruben’s
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close