Photo 4787
Crocuses
Wonderful to see these royal purple crocuses basking in the sunshine!
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
37
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
24th February 2026 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crocuses
Susan Wakely
ace
Gorgeous colours.
February 24th, 2026
xbm
ace
At Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge, UK.
February 24th, 2026
