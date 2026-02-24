Previous
Crocuses by foxes37
Crocuses

Wonderful to see these royal purple crocuses basking in the sunshine!
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
Gorgeous colours.
February 24th, 2026  
xbm
At Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge, UK.
February 24th, 2026  
