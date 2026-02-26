Sign up
Photo 4789
Last Amaryllis
This is the last amaryllis, a Christmas gift from our son, Chris. It had toppled over so it’s presently secure in the sink enjoying a view of the windmill. It’s hard to measure the amount of pleasure these flowers bring.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
22
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th February 2026 1:02pm
Tags
amaryllis
,
gift
,
windmill
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
February 26th, 2026
