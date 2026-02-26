Previous
Last Amaryllis by foxes37
Last Amaryllis

This is the last amaryllis, a Christmas gift from our son, Chris. It had toppled over so it’s presently secure in the sink enjoying a view of the windmill. It’s hard to measure the amount of pleasure these flowers bring.
Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 26th, 2026  
