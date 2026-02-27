Previous
Baby Muntjac by foxes37
Photo 4790

Baby Muntjac

Muntjacs are multiplying in our area. It’s fascinating watching them walk through a thick hedge and appear unscathed on the other side.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Lis Lapthorn

I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
Sweet face. They can be a bit of a nuisance.
February 27th, 2026  
Diana
How wonderful to have them roaming around. Such a cute one you captured here.
February 27th, 2026  
