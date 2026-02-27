Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4790
Baby Muntjac
Muntjacs are multiplying in our area. It’s fascinating watching them walk through a thick hedge and appear unscathed on the other side.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4790
photos
22
followers
9
following
1312% complete
View this month »
4783
4784
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
Photo Details
Views
40
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2026 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hedge
,
muntjac
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet face. They can be a bit of a nuisance.
February 27th, 2026
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have them roaming around. Such a cute one you captured here.
February 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close