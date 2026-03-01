Sign up
Previous
Photo 4792
Relaxing against the Silver Birch
I saw this pretty little pink primrose leaning against the silver birch on our walk this morning.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4792
photos
22
followers
9
following
1312% complete
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
4791
4792
Views
28
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st March 2026 10:02am
Tags
birch
,
primrose
