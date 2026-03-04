Previous
Pruning the Roses by foxes37
Pruning the Roses

Monday was delightful, perfect for husband Roger to prune the roses ready for green bin day on Tuesday. We’re very lucky as the bins are always collected at the crack of dawn!


4th March 2026

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
