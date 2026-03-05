Previous
The Last Snowdrops by foxes37
The Last Snowdrops

The weather has been surprisingly warm recently so the snowdrops are on the way out. The ones outside these cottages are the very tall variety.

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
