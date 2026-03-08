Sign up
Photo 4799
Granddaughter Baking Cake
Simple pleasures. This is our granddaughter baking a cake for her dad’s birthday on Monday.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
cake
birthday
