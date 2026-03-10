Previous
Blossom outside Great St Mary’s by foxes37
Blossom outside Great St Mary’s

This is a typical Cambridge scene with the bikes and posters. Great St Mary’s is the university church and in the background is the Senate House where the degree ceremonies are held. The blossom looks lovely at the moment.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, I love the beautiful old tree covered in blossoms.
March 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
The blossom is so pretty.
March 10th, 2026  
