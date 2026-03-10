Sign up
Previous
Photo 4801
Blossom outside Great St Mary’s
This is a typical Cambridge scene with the bikes and posters. Great St Mary’s is the university church and in the background is the Senate House where the degree ceremonies are held. The blossom looks lovely at the moment.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4801
photos
22
followers
9
following
1315% complete
4794
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
Photo Details
Views
44
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th March 2026 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
posters
,
church
,
blossom
,
bikes
,
university
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, I love the beautiful old tree covered in blossoms.
March 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
The blossom is so pretty.
March 10th, 2026
