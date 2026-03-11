Sign up
Previous
Photo 4802
From the Bus Window
Just whizzing by. A sight that lifts the heart.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4802
photos
22
followers
9
following
1315% complete
View this month »
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
Photo Details
Views
28
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th March 2026 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
bus
Sue Cooper
ace
This is stunning Lis. Well done you for having your phone handy. Fav.
March 11th, 2026
