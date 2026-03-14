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Previous
Photo 4805
Inquisitive Bird of Paradise
I saw this Bird of Paradise in the Botanical Gardens in Cambridge this morning.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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11
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1
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th March 2026 11:58am
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gardens
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botanical
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