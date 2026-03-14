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Inquisitive Bird of Paradise by foxes37
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Inquisitive Bird of Paradise

I saw this Bird of Paradise in the Botanical Gardens in Cambridge this morning.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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