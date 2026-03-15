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White Magnolia by foxes37
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White Magnolia

Lots of white magnolia at Botanical Gardens yesterday. It looked very bright and cheerful in one of our rare spells of sunshine.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
How stunning they look, beautiful shot.
March 15th, 2026  
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