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Previous
Photo 4808
Blossom outside Trinity College
I’m overawed by the abundance of blossom this year, such a joy after our diabolical winter.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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