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Blossom outside Trinity College by foxes37
Photo 4808

Blossom outside Trinity College

I’m overawed by the abundance of blossom this year, such a joy after our diabolical winter.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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