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Mother’s Day Flowers by foxes37
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Mother’s Day Flowers

I received these last weekend from my two sons. They know I love flowers so they are much appreciated.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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