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Soham Parish Church by foxes37
Photo 4810

Soham Parish Church

Soham church looked wonderful against the clear blue sky this morning. The medieval tower with all the intricate crenellations is very impressive.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful tower and scene. I learnt a new word today ;-)
March 19th, 2026  
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