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Previous
Photo 4810
Soham Parish Church
Soham church looked wonderful against the clear blue sky this morning. The medieval tower with all the intricate crenellations is very impressive.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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19th March 2026 10:24am
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Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful tower and scene. I learnt a new word today ;-)
March 19th, 2026
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