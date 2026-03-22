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Photo 4813
Chionodoxa
For a few short weeks every spring this pretty flower carpets the lawn at Anglesey Abbey.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
Taken
21st March 2026 7:19am
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