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Good Value by foxes37
Photo 4814

Good Value

I have had the large primrose for over a year. It’s been magnificent and has been in flower for much of the time. So pleased the tulips haven’t yet been eaten by the muntjacs.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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