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Photo 4815
Magnolia Unfurled
This was sent from Durham by an old school friend mine and also of susiemc, another close school friend who is also a member of 365. I thought it was interesting capture.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
Taken
24th March 2026 10:22pm
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magnolia
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
March 24th, 2026
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