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Magnolia Unfurled by foxes37
Photo 4815

Magnolia Unfurled

This was sent from Durham by an old school friend mine and also of susiemc, another close school friend who is also a member of 365. I thought it was interesting capture.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
March 24th, 2026  
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