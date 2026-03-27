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Previous
Photo 4818
Dreary Weather but Fun Morning
My brother and his wife are visiting from Lichfield so we took them to see the gardens at Anglesey Abbey. The weather was rubbish but they thoroughly enjoyed being shown round.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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