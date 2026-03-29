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Previous
Photo 4820
Hyacinth Garden
A wonderful display of hyacinths at Anglesey Abbey. I love the way in which they stagger times when the spring flowers open.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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18
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th March 2026 11:09am
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hyacinths
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