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Hyacinth Garden by foxes37
Photo 4820

Hyacinth Garden

A wonderful display of hyacinths at Anglesey Abbey. I love the way in which they stagger times when the spring flowers open.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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