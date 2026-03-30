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Farewell Photo by foxes37
Photo 4821

Farewell Photo

My brother was about to return home so, as is our habit, we had a photo taken in our front garden with the windmill behind.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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