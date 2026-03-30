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Tulip Time by foxes37
Photo 4822

Tulip Time

I love the patterns of the tulip faces. These were a much appreciated gift.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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