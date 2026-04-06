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Previous
Photo 4828
Scenes around the Churchyard
Three scenes: horse chestnuts in leaf in front of the church, a plaque showing the date (1400-1837) and position of the village stocks and thirdly the old village pump.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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