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Scenes around the Churchyard by foxes37
Photo 4828

Scenes around the Churchyard

Three scenes: horse chestnuts in leaf in front of the church, a plaque showing the date (1400-1837) and position of the village stocks and thirdly the old village pump.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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