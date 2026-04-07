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Previous
Photo 4829
Image on the Windmill
Can you see the image of our granddaughter on the windmill? I asked her to hold the orchid for a photo. Seeing her ghostly image on the windmill was
quite a surprise.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4829
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Photo Details
Views
41
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th April 2026 10:45am
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orchid
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granddaughter
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windmill
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