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Previous
Photo 4830
Sun, Crisp Shadows and Scarlet Tulips
A wonderful day to explore the grounds of Trinity College. This is the path leading to Queen’s Road which is bordered by tulips.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th April 2026 12:24pm
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tulips
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trinity
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
April 8th, 2026
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