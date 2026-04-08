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Sun, Crisp Shadows and Scarlet Tulips by foxes37
Photo 4830

Sun, Crisp Shadows and Scarlet Tulips

A wonderful day to explore the grounds of Trinity College. This is the path leading to Queen’s Road which is bordered by tulips.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
April 8th, 2026  
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