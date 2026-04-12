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Previous
Photo 4834
Cherry Blossom
The blossom on the ornamental cherry tree is out. It’s very ephemeral but quite beautiful when in flower.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
62
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th April 2026 6:47pm
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tree
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blossom
,
cherry
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of these gorgeous blossoms and scene.
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
April 12th, 2026
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