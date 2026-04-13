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Roses and Orchid by foxes37
Photo 4835

Roses and Orchid

The orchid comes from the white pot at the end of the window sill. I have tried supporting it but it prefers to lie down.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
Beautiful capture with the reflections.
April 13th, 2026  
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