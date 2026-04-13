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Previous
Photo 4835
Roses and Orchid
The orchid comes from the white pot at the end of the window sill. I have tried supporting it but it prefers to lie down.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
42
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
12th April 2026 9:15am
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roses
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orchid
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with the reflections.
April 13th, 2026
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