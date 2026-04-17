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Portuguese Squill by foxes37
Photo 4839

Portuguese Squill

I saw this very pretty flower in my neighbour’s garden. If the information is correct, it’s a Portuguese squill.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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