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Previous
Photo 4840
A Purple Week
I have seen so many purple flowers this week. Today it’s aubrieta. It always looks lovely when it’s out but once dead, it looks bedraggled
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
26
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th April 2026 3:07pm
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purple
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aubrieta
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