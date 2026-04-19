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Horse Chestnut Tree by foxes37
Photo 4841

Horse Chestnut Tree

This tree is in a friend’s garden. Her son, Michael, planted it many years ago when he was a small boy. Now it is a massive, magnificent fully grown tree. His mum is standing in front of it.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous old tree, it is stunning!
April 19th, 2026  
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