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Photo 4843
Mortuary Chests in Winchester Cathedral
These are decorated oak chests which are several centuries old. They contain the reinterred jumbled up bones of medieval kings and bishops. Morbid but fascinating.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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