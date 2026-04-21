Previous
Mortuary Chests in Winchester Cathedral by foxes37
Photo 4843

Mortuary Chests in Winchester Cathedral

These are decorated oak chests which are several centuries old. They contain the reinterred jumbled up bones of medieval kings and bishops. Morbid but fascinating.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact