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Stream of Blossom by foxes37
Photo 4844

Stream of Blossom

I saw this fabulous stream of blossom as I was strolling by the River Itchen in Winchester this morning.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful sight.
April 22nd, 2026  
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