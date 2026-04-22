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Previous
Photo 4844
Stream of Blossom
I saw this fabulous stream of blossom as I was strolling by the River Itchen in Winchester this morning.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2026 11:24am
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winchester
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itchen
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful sight.
April 22nd, 2026
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