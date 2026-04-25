Previous
Burne-Jones Stained Glass Window by foxes37
Photo 4847

Burne-Jones Stained Glass Window

This window is in the Epiphany Chapel in Winchester Cathedral. Edward Burne-Jones was a Pre-Raphaelite painter who was a well known Victorian artist and designer.

25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A gorgeous window beautifully captured, I love the symmetry.
April 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact