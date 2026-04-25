Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4847
Burne-Jones Stained Glass Window
This window is in the Epiphany Chapel in Winchester Cathedral. Edward Burne-Jones was a Pre-Raphaelite painter who was a well known Victorian artist and designer.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4847
photos
22
followers
9
following
1327% complete
View this month »
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st April 2026 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
chapel
,
artist
,
stained-glass
Diana
ace
A gorgeous window beautifully captured, I love the symmetry.
April 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close