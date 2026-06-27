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Previous
Photo 4910
Posing with the Roses
Killing two birds with one stone; granddaughter Amandine smelling the roses.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
45
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th June 2026 6:37pm
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roses
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granddaughter
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