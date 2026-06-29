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Previous
Photo 4912
Ripening Rowan Berries
In another week or two these berries will be bright scarlet. I love watching them change colour.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
43
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th June 2026 5:54pm
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berries
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rowan
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice one.
June 29th, 2026
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